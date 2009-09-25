Photonic machine gun could boost quantum computers

A team of scientists in Haifa, Israel has designed a blueprint for a 'photonic machine gun' that could prove revolutionary for quantum computers.

According to New Scientist, Rudolph and Netanel Lindner at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology has developed a system that will raise the number of quantum-bits available.

Now, as you probably know, the more qubits available the more powerful the computing power, but the world of quantum computers has been struggling to find a way to reliably produce what are known as entangled particles.

Quantum dot

But, by using a quantum dot – a nanoscale crystal in a semiconductor – and chilling it, a regular barrage of entangled photons can be produced by a pulse of light.

"It's only within the last year or so that the [nanofabrication] technology has made this feasible," said Rudolph.

So, will this be arriving on a desk near you anytime soon? In a word, no, but it is nice to see that the prospect of powerful Quantum PCs is getting a little closer to reality.

Via New Scientist