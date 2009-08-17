Free 15-minute Avatar preview this Friday

Avatar, the 3D movie that marks James Cameron's return to the big screen, is to be revealed this Friday – in the form of a 15-minute snippet.
According to TotalFilm.com, On 21 August, Twentieth Century Fox will be screening first-look previews of James Cameron's 3D flick across the UK.
These preview screenings are open to anyone with an email address, but tickets will be ditched out on a first-come, first served basis.
The list of cinemas showing the event are as follows:
Cineworld Aberdeen
Cineworld Birmingham, Broad Street
Cineworld Brighton
Cineworld Cardiff
Cineworld Edinburgh
Cineworld Glasgow, Renfrew Street
Cineworld Sheffield
Odeon London IMAX Greenwich
Odeon London IMAX Wimbledon
Odeon Manchester Printworks
Odeon Southampton
Vue Bristol Cribbs
Vue London West End
BFI Southbank IMAX
Just log on to seefilmfirst.com and enter the following code: 302001. If you don't get into any of the screenings, don't fret as the Avatar's trailer will be unleashed 20 August, as will a rather cool-sounding 3D poster.
Find out more at www.avatarmovie.com.
