How to make a $9 supercomputer

The year was 1999, the tech world was in the grip of the 'Y2K bug' and two computer chip makers were going at it, hammer and tongs, in the race to be first to reach the 1GHz mark.

By early-March the following year, the first desktop computer to reach the 1GHz milestone had arrived in Australia. It was the 'Select 1000' from US computer company Gateway and at that time, it was state-of-the-art – a 1000MHz AMD Athlon processor, 128MB of memory and 34GB hard drive. It even came with a shiny new 17-inch CRT (TV tube) monitor. The price? A cool $5999.

Wind the clock forward 15 years and another new 1GHz computer has made its debut, this time on Kickstarter, called CHIP. In addition to its 1GHz processor, you'll find 512MB of RAM and 4GB of on-board flash. Unlike the Gateway Select, CHIP also packs in 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 wireless connectivity.

Its price also finishes with a '9'. The difference is here, that '9' is the only digit.

It's taken 15 years, but a 1GHz computer has now fallen in price from $5999 to just $9.