Stephen Hawking to discuss AI in week-long Reddit AMA

Starting Monday, July 27, Stephen Hawking will be answering questions during his first ever Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) Q&A session.

But, unlike most AMA's, which usually have the AMA guest answering questions posted live for about an hour or so, you'll be able to post questions for over a week, ending Tuesday, August 4.

The 73-year-old Hawking, who suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, will then continue answering questions over the following weeks at his own pace.

The AMA event is organised by Nokia and Wired, and the renowned physicist hopes to focus the conversation on artificial intelligence, which he has warned against in the past - though he'll of course be answering other science-related questions too.

So if you have a question you need answered by Stephen Hawking, you should make you way over to Reddit's r/science page next week.

Via CNET