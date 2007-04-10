Archos unveils new 704 Wi-Fi media player

Wi-Fi inclusion seems to be de rigueur for new media players; Archos ' new 704 follows on from the previously released 604 to incorporate the technology. The new player also includes an impressive 800 x 480 pixel, 7-inch touch-sensitive widescreen display.

Available in 40 or 80GB capacities, the player will be available from the end of the month. Pricing will be £330 and £400 respectively, the company says.

The Wi-Fi enables you to download content from your PC sans wires. As with previous Archos generations, you can connect the player to your TV to watch movies or photos as well.

You can also use it to watch content stored elsewhere on your home wireless network - on a network drive, for example.