Until Dawn devs new horror game is called The Quarry

Audio player loading…

After the success of Until Dawn, Supermassive Games is back with another teen-horror romp releasing this summer. The Quarry is jam-packed with celebrity voices, some of which are synonymous with the horror genre. It's hugely accessible, offering a number of ways to play and interact with the experience.

The developer dropped a teaser for The Quarry over on Twitter but the official reveal has just gone live and you can check it out below. Fans of classic slasher flicks will almost certainly love the premise; camp counselors getting picked off over a balmy summer night with their fate resting in your hands. And the chops of the actors involved will get you even more hyped.

You may have spotted a few familiar faces: we've got Scream's David Arquette, A Nightmare on Elm Street's Lin Shaye, Jurassic World's Justice Smith, and Aliens' Lance Henriksen, to name a few.

In terms of gameplay, Until Dawn players will be familiar with the formula. Your choices will shape the story and whether your character will ultimately live or die. With nine camp counselors to choose from, you can have all kinds of grisly fun.

Nervous that your poor decision making skills will spill over from your real life into the game? Fret not! You can play with up to seven of your most sensible friends online, letting them watch along and vote on key decisions. Or you can opt for some classic couch co-op, steering the trajectory of your own counselor.

Keen to make the game enjoyable for everyone, The Quarry lets players customize the difficulty. And if you're too much of a coward to actually play, you watch the action unfurl in Movie Mode. So if you want to enjoy a cinematic thriller, you can do just that, while also choosing how the story pans out.

"The Quarry is breaking new ground across interactive storytelling and technology to create a truly visceral teen-horror experience," says director Will Byles. "I can't wait to see the choices you make, who you'll save, and who you're willing to sacrifice!"

You can pre-order the game now, with both a Standard or Deluxe Edition available. The Standard Edition will just get you game, with no bells and whistles involved. The Quarry Deluxe Edition comes with a few extras:

The Quarry for current and last-gen consoles

Gorefest option in Movie Mode: Press play, sit back, and indulge in the most gruesome, gory, splatter-filled version of The Quarry. For fans of grindhouse grotesqueries: an abundance of death, dismemberment, and buckets of blood await in this brutal option for Movie Mode

Press play, sit back, and indulge in the most gruesome, gory, splatter-filled version of The Quarry. For fans of grindhouse grotesqueries: an abundance of death, dismemberment, and buckets of blood await in this brutal option for Movie Mode Instant access to Death Rewind system: Get instant access to Death Rewind, a retry mechanic that normally unlocks after your first completion of The Quarry. Start the story with three opportunities to reverse a playable character's death, giving you a chance to alter fate and save them in the process. But with only three retries per playthrough, you'll have to decide when someone's life is truly worth saving, and the undoing of one horrible end may lead to another. Choose wisely

Get instant access to Death Rewind, a retry mechanic that normally unlocks after your first completion of The Quarry. Start the story with three opportunities to reverse a playable character's death, giving you a chance to alter fate and save them in the process. But with only three retries per playthrough, you'll have to decide when someone's life is truly worth saving, and the undoing of one horrible end may lead to another. Choose wisely Horror History Visual Filter Pack: Tailor the aesthetic of The Quarry to your liking by choosing from three cinematic visual filters, each replicating a different era and style of iconic horror filmmaking! Choose from an 8mm-style film grain (Indie Horror), a retro VHS aesthetic ('80s Horror), or the classic black-and-white cinematic filter (Classic Horror)

Tailor the aesthetic of The Quarry to your liking by choosing from three cinematic visual filters, each replicating a different era and style of iconic horror filmmaking! Choose from an 8mm-style film grain (Indie Horror), a retro VHS aesthetic ('80s Horror), or the classic black-and-white cinematic filter (Classic Horror) '80s Throwback character outfits: Send the camp counselors' looks back in time! This retro pack includes new ‘80s-inspired cosmetic character outfits for The Quarry’s playable characters. Note: The ‘80s Throwback Character Outfits will be automatically delivered in-game on or by July 8, 2022

The pre-order bonus throws in the three cinematic filters so there's a way to enjoy that feature without forking out for the Deluxe Edition.

The Quarry launches on June 10, 2022, which is also the cut-off for pre-orders. The game is available in both physical and digital editions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. If you're on PC, you can only pick it up digitally on Steam.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are optimized for the current-gen consoles. As you'd expect, the Deluxe Edition includes both last and current-gen versions of the game. It's worth noting that cross-gen crossplay isn't available, and there's no cross progression when it comes to save data.

The pricing is a bit all over the place but we'll update it with more details as soon as we get them. Starting off with the digital editions:

$59.99 / £59.99 for the Standard Edition on PS4 and Xbox One

$69.99 / £64.99 for the Standard Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

$79.99 / £74.99 for the Deluxe Edition (includes PS4/PS5 or Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S versions)

£54.99 for the Standard Edition on PC

£64.99 for the Deluxe Edition on PC

If physical media is still your jam, here's what you need to know:

£49.99 for the Standard Edition on PS4 and Xbox One

£57.99 for the Standard Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

There's plenty of time to mull over your options before The Quarry releases on June 10.