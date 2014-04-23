Dell releases a tool to help organizations feel more 'Secure' about their networks

Dell SecureWorks has released a service designed to reduce network environment risk, the company said in a statement. The new solution works in concert with Risk I/O, a vulnerability threat-management platform, to provide support for vulnerability scanners and assessment tools.

The "Vulnerability Monitoring and Prioritization" tool is designed to provide SecureWorks clients the ability to import and match vulnerability scans in order to determine the escalation or de-escalation of security events. Risk I/O will integrate real-time data from a list of external threat feeds to match known risks against vulnerability scans.

The combination of Vulnerability Monitoring and Prioritization and Risk I/O is intended to provide clients with constant risk assessments, a dashboard where clients can monitor the likelihood of a breach, and the ability to track the effectiveness of remediation. Dell recently released an update for its SonicWALL mobile security and secure remote access solution that was intended to provide organizations with encrypted connections and security policy checks.

Ubiquitous security

This week, IBM SoftLayer clients were granted access to disaster recovery and security services that are designed to ensure data security and continuity during breaches and disaster-related events. In addition, IBM said it will open two new cloud-based resiliency centers to help speed up recovery times after disaster-related incidents occurred.

Cisco also released a defense tool this week. The company's "Managed Threat Defense" solution is an on-premise combination of hardware and software meant to predict, prevent and remedy attacks.

DDoS attacks were 47% more frequent in Q1 of 2014 than in Q1 of last year, according to a report by Akamai Technologies and subsidiary Prolexic. A recent Verizon study found that "no organization is immune from a data breach and…the increasing difficulty in identifying attacks is compounding the issue."

The wireless network security market is projected to grow from $8.47 billion in 2014 to $15.55 billion by 2019, according to the "Wireless Network Security Market by Solutions, Services Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)" report.

Earlier this month, the "Heartbleed Bug" threatened to expose the information contained on millions of servers worldwide.