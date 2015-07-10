Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 10166 available now

Microsoft has pulled the wrapping off another Windows 10 Insider Preview build as the release pace continues to pick up ahead of the final release on July 29.

Windows Insiders in the Fast ring can download Build 10166 right away and it brings with it a range of bug fixes and fit-for-finish features plus something exclusive to customers in the Seattle area to try out.

Those living in the Northwestern US city are able to buy paid-for Wi-Fi through the Windows Store using the Microsoft Wi-Fi app. When the service is available, "Buy Wi-Fi from Windows Store" will show up in the list of networks and by clicking on it you can pay by Credit or Debit Card, Microsoft Gift Card or PayPal.

How to get it

Microsoft plans to test the feature out close to home and then roll it out to the rest of the US in due course, although with free Wi-Fi widely available it's unclear how popular the feature will end up being.

It was only last week that Microsoft released three new builds into the wild and those working with any builds older than Build 10166 are urged to get hold of it using Windows Update or alternatively download a build 10162 ISO from the Windows Insider website.