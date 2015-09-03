The next major Windows 10 update is scheduled for November

If you're champing at the bit for additional Windows 10 features, Microsoft has a date in mind for its next major update.

Windows 10 is expected to undergo a major revamp in November, according to WinBeta. The update will likely include Edge extensions and performance enhancements, and a new universal Messaging app for the desktop, among other updates, according to the report.

The update, which Microsoft is internally calling "Windows 10 Update for November" or "Windows 10 November Update," has been available to Windows Insiders since mid-August.

Microsoft is working on adding support for the WebM open source HTML5 standard in Edge. A version of the standard will likely be included in the November update.

Windows 10's latest build, which was unveiled earlier this week, included improvements to context menus and an update to the Windows Feedback Universal App.

However, the new build still suffered from several issues, including a bug that causes the 64-bit Google Chrome browser to crash on launch, and Windows Hello face sign-on not working on certain devices. These issues should be fixed by the November unveiling.

Windows 10 has been downloaded onto more than 75 million devices and accounts for roughly 5% of all desktop web traffic.

Many users are sticking to the familiar. Windows 7 accounts for 57.67% of desktop web traffic.

