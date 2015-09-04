5 ways Apple could improve iOS for business users

This is an area that Samsung and Microsoft have been perfecting for a while and, unfortunately, Apple has fallen behind. There's a reason that Samsung's Note line and Microsoft's Surface Pro 3 have become so popular with the business crowd: being able to quickly pull out a stylus to jot down notes or mark up the important points on a presentation is an incredibly handy thing to have, especially if you have fat fingers.

While there are third-party bluetooth stylus options, they require their own connected apps and often need support built into other apps for things like palm rejection. A much more elegant solution would be for Apple to work to integrate stylus support deep into iOS, and a first-party stylus from Apple itself would be great as well.

With rumors that the iPad Pro could finally be right around the corner, with a possible reveal at Apple's September 9 event, now seems like as good a time as any for an Apple stylus to make an appearance. Alongside improved handwriting features in the iOS 9 notes app, along with the possible appearance of Force Touch on the new iPhones, allowing iOS to detect pressure, the groundwork seems to be there for deeper stylus integration.