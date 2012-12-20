Twitter tweaks its troops as new blood takes over in time for 2013

Ali Rowghani has been appointed chief operating office of Twitter, in a shake-up of the microblogging service's executive team.

Rowghani joined the company in 2010 as chief financial officer, after leaving the same role at Pixar animation studios.

Mike Gupta has taken over from Rowghani as CFO. Gupta was previously treasurer at Zynga, and before that he worked at Yahoo.

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo confirmed the news in a tweet. "Congratulations to @rowghani on his new role as COO and to @mgupta on his new role as CFO," he wrote.

Following the departure

The shake-up comes in the wake of a high profile departure. Othman Laraki, former VP of Growth, announced yesterday he was leaving the company. Possibly not by coincidence, on the same day Twitter announced it had 200 million monthly active users. So it's possible Laraki thought: "My work here is done."

Twitter also announced yesterday that you can now download your whole archive of tweets in just a couple of clicks. And we found it's a pretty neat service.

Instagram recently deactivated its Twitter integration. But considering how the photo-sharing service recently changed its terms of service, annoying users worldwide, maybe Twitter will be better off without it. It already has its own photo filters, after all.

Via AllThingsD