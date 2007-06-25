Get free tunes, thanks to Nero

Buy a copy of Nero 7 Premium Reloaded and get a free copy of Radiotracker Special Edition thrown in

Nero would very much like you to buy its Nero 7 Premium Reloaded software package. So much so that it's offering any new customer unlimited music downloads. And if you buy the music editing suite, you'll get a copy of Radiotracker Special Edition thrown in for free .

Radiotracker Special Edition automatically scans internet radio stations according to your own personal preference. When music from your favourite categories are played, the tracks are encoded into MP3 format and stored locally on your computer.

Around 14,000 internet radio stations are included in Radiotracker's database. Music tracks are saved at qualities up to 320Kbps bitrate. The service is a fully legal alternative to file sharing, Nero said.

Radiotracker and Nero 7 are the "perfect combination for mixing, editing and burning your own CDs", Nero said. The free Radiotracker offer is likely to push up sales of Nero 7.

Nero's products have developed from simple CD and DVD burning programs to fully fledged media production suites. Its products are now challenged heavily by free software programs and built-in functions in operating systems.

Nero 7 Premium Reloaded is priced at 60 euro (around £40). You can download it from the Nero website.