Samsung and Mastercard team up on Digital ID

Mobile shopping could be set for a major security boost following a new partnership between Mastercard and Samsung.

The card provider has announced it will be working with the smartphone giant to help develop and push out a new digital identity security system across mobile devices.

This could finally spell an end to consumers needing to remember multiple passwords and login details, instead relying on biometric data or a single digital ID.

User-centric

“At Samsung, we believe consumers should be in complete control of the privacy and security of their personal identity and we’re excited to work with Mastercard to bring the first digital identity solution to Samsung smartphones,” said Yongje Kim, EVP and head of service business office at Samsung Electronics Mobile Division.

Mastercard had previously announced a similar partnership with Microsoft, which it said would help facilitate speedier payment for online purchases through a similar digital ID service.

The company says its new service will feature privacy by design, and be built around user-centric principles such as data ownership, confidentiality, consent and transparency, and will not collect any identity data.

“Our digital and physical lives are merging and we need a digital identity solution that reflects this reality," said Ajay Bhalla, president of cyber & intelligence at Mastercard.

"Without control over how their data is used, people rely on outdated systems that can compromise their security. Our collaboration with Samsung advances a digital identity solution that is bound to a trusted device – the mobile phone – which is used by millions of people every day."