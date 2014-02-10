Microsoft US puts 32GB Asus VivoTab Note 8 up for sale online

The Asus VivoTab Note 8 is sold out at the time of writing

Revealed at CES 2014 in January and rumored for weeks before then, the Asus VivoTab Note 8 has gone on sale in the US.

Microsoft itself put the Windows 8 tablet up on its US Microsoft Store website, though it's only available in one storage option and for slightly more than was previously announced.

Stateside customers on February 10 could briefly get the 32GB Asus VivoTab Note 8 for US$329 (about £200, AU$367), though at the time of writing, the tablet is listed as out of stock.

Regardless, that's just over the US$299 (about £182, AU$334) price point that was announced at CES, and the 64GB version of the VivoTab Note 8 is still nowhere to be found.

VivoTab Note 8 specs

The Asus VivoTab note 8 is a rather budget-friendly Windows 8 tablet with Windows 8.1 and an 8-inch 800 x 1280 screen.

It packs an Intel Atom Z3740 Bay Trail processor, 2GB of RAM, 8 hours of battery life, microSD expansion, and 5- and 1.2-megapixel cameras. It also comes with a Wacom digital stylus.

The Asus VivoTab Note 8 first leaked in December, when we examined its specs and speculated about its price.

After the user manual leaked online, it was only a matter of time before Asus announced it at CES.

Via Engadget