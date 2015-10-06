Surface Pro 4: Microsoft's thinnest 2-in-1 yet unveiled with new Type Cover and dock

It's here! Microsoft has lifted the lid on the Surface Pro 4 at its New York event. Presented on stage by Corporate VP of Microsoft Panos Panay, the Surface 3's successor introduces a roomier display, a new docking station and a redesigned Type Cover for silkier typing.

Measuring 8.4mm thick (versus the Surface Pro 3's 9.1mm), the Surface Pro 4 is Microsoft's thinnest Surface tablet yet. It features a 12.3-inch display that packs 5 million pixels, resulting in a sharp 267 PPI. Microsoft has reduced the device's display bezel to provide more real-estate for Office and other apps while keeping its footprint the same as the Surface Pro 3.

The new tablet features a Gorilla glass-reinforced panel that measures 400 microns thick (or 0.4mm), which the company claims is the thinnest optical stack on any tablet on the planet. Combined with a Custom G5 chipset for the optical stack and a new Microsoft display technology called PixelSense, the Surface Pro 4 allows for smooth drawing on its display, according to its maker.

The new Surface Pen, which now comes with interchangable tips, can once again be used to manipulate and draw on websites in Microsoft's Edge browser and send content to OneNote with a click.

Big performer

The company also talked up the Surface Pro 4's performance. Powered by Intel's sixth-generation Skylake processor, Microsoft claims that its new tablet is 30% faster than the Surface Pro 3 and 50% faster than Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Air.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 Type Cover is the lightest and thinnest yet. Its keys feature a new scissor design and 1.3mm of travel. The cover also features a trackpad that's 40% larger than previous Surface accessories.

The Surface Pro 4 is compatible with a new docking station that also works with the Surface Pro 3. It adds four USB 3.0 ports, two 4K display ports and adds an ethernet connection.