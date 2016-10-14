Mark Zuckerberg is looking for someone to voice his home AI assistant

Mark Zuckerberg has posed an urgent question to his Facebook followers: who should voice his home AI assistant?

At the start of 2016 Zuckerberg announced that he was planning to build an artificial intelligence system “kind of like Jarvis in Iron Man” to run his home and help him with his work.

The project was a “personal challenge” for the Facebook founder who wanted to have his system complete by the year’s end. Clearly things are going well if he’s now looking for suggestions as to who should provide the voice for it.

Over 35,000 people responded to Zuckerberg’s question with suggestions that ranged from Jarvis voice actor himself, Paul Bettany, to Morgan Freeman, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who already offered to do it earlier this year.

Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr, put himself forward for the job on the condition that Bettany receive a payment that’s then donated to a charity of Cumberbatch’s choice.

There’s not long until the end of the year and Zuckerberg has to start thinking up his resolutions for 2017 so he should definitely make a choice soon. Maybe Dan Castellaneta would consider providing his sinister Ultrahouse 3000 voice just one more time.