Rackspace is now selling AWS storage with a support package to match

Rackspace has extended its reach into the cloud after signing an agreement with Amazon Web Services to provide AWS storage along with support services.

Announced at Amazon's AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, Rackspace is now a managed services partner and can resell AWS storage following an extensive audit undertaken by Amazon.

Alongside the storage offering, Rackspace will provide tools, expertise, application management and operational support for customers that are using the AWS cloud. The new agreement manifests itself in three different offerings.

Fanatical Support for AWS comes in two different service flavours. Navigator is designed for customers that want to use Rackspace's tools and expertise whereas Aviator is for those that want Rackspace to fully manage their environment. Both are available in the US right now whereas the rest of the world gets it in beta, and every AWS region is supported bar AWS GovCloud (US) and China.

Rackspace Managed Security for AWS offers advanced host and network level threat detection with centralised security logging and analysis backed by Rackspace's year round security operations centre. It is also offering Rackspace Compliance Assistance for AWS customers.

100s of engineers

Finally, the Rackspace Managed Cloud for Adobe Experience Manager speeds up Experience Manager deployments for digital marketing leaders whilst at the same time making them a pain-free experience. It does so by making the hosting, configuring and operating process far less complex by laying on a managed automated platform on AWS backed by Rackspace support and expertise.

Rackspace has over 100 certified AWS engineers to help customers once they have bought AWS storage with them and the deal is similar to one Rackspace signed in July with Microsoft Azure as it looks to be known as the number one for high quality support in the cloud.