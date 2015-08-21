Oracle bolsters cloud arsenal with another acquisition

Oracle is on the acquisition trail once more after it announced an agreement to snap up Maxymiser.

The deal, terms of which weren't disclosed, gives Oracle cloud-based consumer personalisation software that allows websites to be uniquely tailored to the profile of the user that will be visiting the page most often.

"Our mission is to empower enterprises to use data science to systematically test, discover, and predict what customers want and deliver uniquely tailored experiences," said Maxymiser CEO Tim Brown, according to ZDNet.

Oracle expects to bring Maxymiser's software into its Oracle Marketing Cloud and that in turn will let it compete against rivals due to the fact that Maxymiser claims to optimise some 20 billion customer experiences per month. Clients include the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Lufthansa, HSBS, Allianz and many more.

The number one for SaaS and PaaS

Oracle has been notorious for acquiring its way to success across a range of different sectors in recent years. On the cloud marketing side of things it splashed hundreds of millions on Eloqua, followed that up with the $1.5 billion (around £955 million, or AU$2.04 billion) purchase of Responsys and also took control of Bluekai in 2014 for some $400 million (around £254 million, or AU$544 million).

It's all part of its plan to become the number one firm in the software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service segments and CEO Larry Ellison admitted last year that the firm is "focused like a laser" on achieving this.