PS4 official wireless headset arrives as Sony announces console update

Sony has revealed its official PS4 wireless headset – and it's a beauty.

The headset, which Sony says will offer eight hours of use on a single charge, is compatible with PS4, PS3, PC, Mac and (via an included 3.5mm stereo jack) the PS Vita, and will be available from February 10 for the price of £79.99/$99.99 (about AU$110).

The headset rocks 7.1 virtual surround sound and a noise-cancelling microphone. And by pairing with a companion app it'll also offer custom sound modes for select titles, including the upcoming Infamous Second Son.

Sony is also releasing PS4 software update 1.6 on February 4, which will add support for the new headphones.

It's unclear if there will be any other big new non-headset-related features in the update.