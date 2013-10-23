Microsoft: Xbox One won't run all your Windows 8 apps after all

Some, probably, but not all

We're just a month away from the Xbox One release date but a few of the details remain unclear.

The way apps will work across the Xbox One and other Windows devices is one such area of ambiguity, although for a moment it appeared that Dell had cleared that one up.

Over on its website, Dell (still) claims that all Windows 8 apps will run and sync with the Xbox One.

"With all your favourite Windows 8 apps able to be run and synced to your Xbox One, now your phone, desktop, tablet and TV can all give you a unified web and entertainment experience," it says.

But wait just a hot second: Microsoft quickly responded to say that Dell is bending the truth somewhat.

"The suggestion that all Windows 8 apps run on Xbox One is not accurate," a spokesperson told AllThingsD.

Not so fast

Well that's a shame, especially as the similarities between the Xbox One and PC operating system make full app compatibility seem likely.

But note that Microsoft isn't denying crossover for all apps. There's a strong hint that some apps may still be compatible between the two, and we reckon that we'll see more compatibility once the Xbox One has arrived.