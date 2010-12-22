Microsoft snaps up PC gaming guru

Microsoft has hired the outspoken founder of Voodoo PC Rahul Sood, its clearest indication to date of a whole new focus on gaming for Windows 8.

Windows 8 is expected to have a significantly ramped up offering for PC gamers, and the hiring of Sood will only serve to underline that suggestion.

Sood will move from a role at Hewlett Packard – who bought Voodoo PC – and has been one of the loudest voices in support of the PC as a gaming platform, at one point hitting out at his new employers Microsoft.

Lacklustre

Microsoft has been criticised in recent years for its lacklustre offering and support of gamers on the PC, with focus firmly on its Xbox 360 offering.

However, Sood will bring a degree of credibility to the company when he takes on the role of general manager for system experience, with his controversial statements winning him many PC gaming fans.

"Well, it's probably time I let the cat out of the bag. I am happy to announce that I'll be joining Microsoft as the GM for System Experience in the Interactive Entertainment Business," blogged Sood.

"I'll be working on some really... really... really cool stuff come January 2011. If you need to get in touch with me feel free to find me on Facebook or Twitter.

"I may or may not attend CES, but if you have something really cool to show let me know soon!"