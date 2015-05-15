How to turn your Windows laptop into a wireless hotspot

It's become second nature to most smartphone or tablet users to have a personal hotspot option as standard in order to share their super-fast 4G wireless internet connection with other devices at any time. Things get a bit harder, however, if you try to achieve the same thing with a Windows 7 or 8.1 PC.

Many people may ask why, in this age of affordable home internet connections and Wi-Fi everywhere, you would need to set up your laptop as a wireless hotspot. It could be for a variety of reasons such as you still having a wired Ethernet connection you want to share, or a laptop that has a powerful 4G connection via a dongle.

When it comes to the options on the table for Windows 7 and 8.1 PC owners, there are two that entail different levels of expertise to set up. One requires you to download a free piece of software that does most of the legwork, whereas the other expects you to delve into the command line of the PC in question to set it up to share your connection. The following slides explain how to set each one up.