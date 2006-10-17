Trending
New SX-8R vector supercomputer from NEC

Twice the performance and double the number of features

Vector computers process data faster than mainstream 'scalar' machines

NEC has added another system to its vector supercomputer family with the launch of the SX-8R.

The company said that the SX-8R has twice the performance per processor compared to the previous SX-8, introduced in 2004.

The SX-8R processors have double the amount of features for performing tasks such as addition and multiplication, and have a clock speed that is 10 per cent faster than its predecessor's chips. The SX-8R costs at least $10,200 (£5,450) per month just to rent and NEC said it expects to sell 200 systems over the next year.

