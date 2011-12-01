Siri is not anti-abortion, says Apple

Apple has released a statement defending its Siri personal assistant app, after pro-choice activists claimed the service was deliberately anti-abortion.

The bizarre claims came after some iPhone 4S users asked Siri how they could find the nearest abortion clinic.

The service replied that it did not know of any clinics and often offered directions to pregnancy advice centres as an alternative.

That prompted a predictable outrage from women's rights groups and bloggers in the US who accused Apple of being anti-abortion before demanding that the tech giant update Siri.

Unintentional omission

Apple spokesperson Natalie Kerris said that the omission was not intentional and Siri will continue to learn as it moves from Beta to final product.

"Our customers want to use Siri to find out all types of information, and while it can find a lot, it doesn't always find what you want," she said.

"These are not intentional omissions meant to offend anyone, it simply means that as we bring Siri from beta to a final product, we find places where we can do better and we will in the coming weeks."

Abortion might be a big political issue across the pond, but come on, guys? Seriously?

Via: BBC