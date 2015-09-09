5 things business users should expect from Apple's event

Let's just go ahead and knock this one out right away. Every fall, Apple announces its latest iPhone hardware, and there's absolutely no reason to expect otherwise in 2015. Rumors surrounding the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus have been swirling since as early as the debut of last year's refresh, but the rumor mill has been winding up quite a bit over the past few months, and a couple of things seem almost certain.

Since this year is a "minor refresh" year, the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus will likely carry over the same design as last year's models, but with increased performance courtesy of an upgraded processor and, possibly, more RAM. Outside of design, the two models may see upgraded camera modules as well. However, there's one rumored addition that could make the new iPhones pretty interesting: Force Touch.

Force Touch, which made its way to the Apple Watch before being included on the latest MacBook refresh, essentially makes your device's display pressure-sensitive. So far, the Apple Watch has only utilized Force Touch for easily accessing different menu options and functions - which is fine for a small screen - but it will be interesting to see how the function could be fleshed out to increase productivity on the iPhone. For example, with Force Touch built into the trackpad of the latest MacBooks, those working in video editing are able to easily scrub through footage faster or slower by applying more or less pressure in compatible apps. Similarly useful features could certainly make their way to the iPhone with Force Touch.