Brother launches world's first wireless label printers

Brother has launched the world's first wireless label printers, that connect and print labels from almost any handheld device from mobile phones to tablets.

The Brother WiFi-enabled label printers – the QL-710W and the QL-720NW - can output almost 100 labels a minute, are powered and controlled using Brother's iPrint and Label app for Android and iOS mobile operating systems and take the output from Microsoft Office programmes - including Word, Excel and Outlook.

The new printers also include a range of pre-designed, professional looking labels, which can be used to create visitor badges, and labels for CDs, QR codes and barcodes.

Useful features include;

Wireless and USB connectivity

Auto Cutter

Uses continuous tape

Plug and print

Label collection

The QL-720NW can also be connected to a network, so all workers in an office can use the device, without the need to install software.

Brother claim the printers are less expensive to run than competitor machines; quoting a 25% reduction in the cost of each printed label.

The machines and app are available from July and are priced from £149.

For more information, visit www.brother.co.uk/labelling.