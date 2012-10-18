Holden bringing Pandora radio to Australian cars

American drivers have long enjoyed the versatility of Pandora radio in the car, and now the joys of personalised digital radio are about to come to Australia, thanks to Holden's new infotainment system.

Announced today, the MyLink Premium infotainment system will first appear in the Holden Barina CDX, which will go on sale in November. The system will allow drivers to connect and integrate their smartphone with the car's entertainment system.

While that's nothing new, the MyLink system adds the ability to stream data through your smartphone from selected applications.

Getting digital

Featuring a seven-inch touchscreen, the MyLink in the Barina CDX will initially feature support for Stitcher Smart Radio, an app dedicated to talk radio and podcasts on demand.

But the real shift in car entertainment comes in the first quarter of 2013, when Holden makes Pandora available for its MyLink systems. Up until recently, Pandora was geoblocked for Aussies, so getting an official in-car app for the service is sure to make many users happy.

In addition to Pandora, Holden has also announced support for TuneIn radio for worldwide internet radio connectivity, and a low-cost navigation solution from BringGo.

In addition to the Barina CDX, Holden has confirmed the infotainment system will be available in next year's Malibu model as well.