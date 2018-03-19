BlackBerry and Microsoft team up to get the most out of your work phone

Two of the technology industry's biggest names have announced they are teaming up to improve security and productivity for mobile workers everywhere.

BlackBerry has announced it is partnering with Microsoft to release BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE, which combines some of Microsoft's most popular programs with BlackBerry's secure, mobile working tools.

The new service allows customers to access Microsoft mobile apps, including Office 365 favourites such Excel, PowerPoint and Word, from within the BlackBerry Dynamics service - available on any iOS or Android device.

Hyper-secure

BlackBerry says many of its largest customers have already expressed an interest in the new platform, including large banks, healthcare providers, and even governments.

“BlackBerry has always led the market with new and innovative ways to protect corporate data on mobile devices,” said Carl Wiese, president of global sales at BlackBerry.

“We saw a need for a hyper-secure way for our joint customers to use native Office 365 mobile apps. BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE addresses this need and is a great example of how BlackBerry and Microsoft continue to securely enable workforces to be highly productive in today’s connected world.”

As part of the deal, Microsoft added that BlackBerry Dynamics, along with the company's Secure, UEM Cloud, Workspaces and AtHoc platforms are also now available on the Azure cloud, allowing more flexibility for workers on the go.

“Our customers choose Microsoft 365 for productivity and collaboration tools that deliver continuous innovation, and do so securely," said Judson Althoff, Microsoft's executive vice president of worldwide commercial business. "Together with BlackBerry, we will take this to the next level and provide enterprises with a new standard for secure productivity.”

Connected

The launch is part of BlackBerry's aim to better protect the so-called "Enterprise of Things", which although it offers increased productivity and connectivity for businesses and their employees, widens the possible threat vector for cyber-attacks.

“The Enterprise of Things is delivering new productivity benefits related to how we work,” said Mark Wilson, BlackBerry CMO.

“BlackBerry’s software enables workflows to improve using connected things, workplaces to blend across physical and virtual locations so employees can collaborate anywhere and anytime, and workforces to seamlessly extend across employees, contractors and partners. Hyperconnected organisations need to do all of this, and only BlackBerry can ensure it's done in a highly-secure way.”