Dualit launches funky new DAB radio

Dualit, the UK company best known for producing funkily-designed, industrial strength toasters, has launched a new DAB radio in the UK.

The Dualit DAB Lite radio, which admittedly does look more like a trendy designer toaster than any other DAB radio on the market, will set you back £85.

Snooze and cook

The DAB Lite is perhaps the perfect digital radio for the kitchen, as it features a cooking timer, an alarm clock and snooze button (should you fall asleep while waiting for the spuds to roast).

The radio also features a 6 watt speaker, 10 DAB digital and 10 FM pre-sets which you can view on the tasty looking white-on-blue LCD display.

Any colour, providing it's...

You can have the Dualit DAB Lite radio in any colour you like, providing it is chrome, black or cream. And, should you fancy taking it out for a picnic now and then, it features a built-in charger for AA rechargeable batteries that Dualit claims should last 9hrs away from the mains.