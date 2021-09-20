How to enable PS5 3D audio for TV speakers

You can now output PS5’s fancy 3D audio through your TV speakers. But how do you enable it, and what is it exactly? We’re here to help.

Sony added 3D audio support for TV speakers on the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition on September 15, in an update that also let users upgrade their PS5 internal SSD storage. Previously, 3D audio was only available to headphone users, but you can now experience Sony’s spatial audio tech through your television’s built-in speakers.

But why should you enable 3D audio? Well, the proprietary 3D audio format, which is Sony’s answer to Dolby Atmos, will provide a “three-dimensional” audio experience by enhancing the sound that’s coming through your TV speakers.

Cleverly, you can optimize the audio for your room, as the PS5 uses the DualSense controller’s built-in microphone to measure your room’s acoustic to provide the best 3D audio setting. It’s similar to how some surround sound systems will calibrate each speaker level, depending on where you’re sitting in the room.

So how do you enable PS5 3D audio for your TV speakers? Read on to find out.

How to enable 3D audio for TV speakers on your PS5

You’ll need to manually enable 3D audio for TV speakers on PS5, as unlike 3D audio for headphones, it isn’t on by default. To do so, head to Settings > Sound > Audio Output.

(Image credit: Future)

You should see a section called ‘TV’ with three options: ‘Enable 3D Audio for TV Speakers’, ‘Apply Measurement Results to 3D Audio’, and ‘Measure Room Acoustics for 3D Audio’. You’ll want to start by ensuring the toggle for ‘Enable 3D Audio for TV Speakers’ is enabled. Simply press the X button on the DualSense controller to turn it on.

(Image credit: Future)

Measure Room Acoustics for 3D Audio

If you want to get the best 3D audio experience possible when using your TV speakers, we recommend measuring your room’s acoustics. Click on ‘Measure Room Acoustics for 3D audio’, where you’ll be presented with this screen.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s important to note that you’ll want to make sure your DualSense controller has the latest software update installed before you begin this process. If your controller is already up to date, hit ‘Next’ and proceed to follow the onscreen instructions.

You’ll need to ensure that your room is kept as quiet as possible during the calibration process, that your TV speakers are set to the volume you usually game at, and that you hold the DualSense controller up at face level. When you’re ready hit ‘Next’ and your TV speakers will fire out some audible cues that will be picked up by the DualSense controller’s microphone.

(Image credit: Future)

Once calibration is complete, make sure the ‘Apply Measurement Results to 3D Audio’ toggle is ticked.

(Image credit: Future)

Congratulations! You’ve now enabled PS5 3D audio for your TV speakers, letting you enjoy a more three-dimensional sound when outputting audio from your television. If things don’t sound quite right, or your calibration process was interrupted, you can always re-take the measurements of your room again until it sounds right to you.