Iolo System Mechanic 9 review

Noticeable improvement of your system is the ultimate reward for tools like this, and System Mechanic provided it

Unlike many other tweaking tools, System Mechanic 9 does a great job of explaining what steps are being taken to help improve system health and performance.

It uses a constantly updated database of 'tune-up definitions' which makes it possible for the program to apply new tweaks as they are discovered.

For fans of the set-it-and-forget-it approach, there are plenty of automated tools that can be relied upon to keep things in good order.

Those who prefer to get a little more hands-on will also be happy to see the presence of numerous manual tools which can be used to carry out tweaks in a more tailored fashion.

Aside from the effectiveness of the app – and System Mechanic 9 noticeably improved the performance and stability of a number of PCs running Windows XP, Vista and 7 – the amount of detail provided about the issues found is laudable.

The number of tools on offer is also impressive, and they complement the utilities built into Windows.

