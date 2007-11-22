OCZ ATV Turbo review

The design is controversial but it does its job well

You'll either love or hate the design of the ATVs, depending on how much you like the feel of rubber. Rubberized casings are all the rage, in a range of products where differentiation is now the key.

The boast of a 100 per cent waterproof casing seems to stand the dip-in-a-bottle-of-water-and-shake test, and the read/write speeds are pretty impressive too.

If you're after a storage device to look after the most valuable of files while you climb mountains or head off gorge-walking then the ATV is for you. It's on the pricey side, but it still manages to outperform most of its price/capacity contemporaries.