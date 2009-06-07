JVC LT-32DR1BJ review

Has its moments performance-wise and should be considered if you've got a separate audio system

Compared to some TVs around, JVC's LT-32DR1BJ is a little on the bland side. Connectivity is solid enough, though.

A USB is on hand, for instance, to play back MP3 music files and display JPEG digital stills. Plus there's a healthy trio of HDMIs and a D-Sub PC port – something conspicuously absent from a few recent JVC LCDs.

Heading into the 32DR1BJ's unremittingly bland menus reveals that they really don't contain many hot features by the high standards of recent TVs. There's the increasingly de rigueur option to deactivate the TV's Dynamic Contrast system, and a Super Digipure tool that automatically adds contrast to low-contrast images, while doing the reverse with over-contrasted ones.

Other than that, there's really only an automated colour management option and MPEG noise reduction.

Fortunately for the 32DR1BJ, though, there are a couple of interesting things going on behind the scenes. Particularly promising is JVC's latest DynaPix HD multifaceted video processing, a system that's generally impressed us in former incarnations.

We also hope the 12-bit Real Bit Driver signal generator will have the sort of impact that tends to elude standard 10-bit systems.

Bright and colourful



As with many previous JVC TVs, the 32DR1BJ can produce some mesmerisingly good pictures, but not consistently enough to earn an unreserved recommendation.

The set is at its best with bright, colour-rich HD material. Animated fare such as Ratatouille on Blu-ray looks spectacular, and thankfully the TV's rich hues, highly impressive detailing and excellent suppression of video noise also hold up when watching HD video, the likes of Casino Royale on Blu-ray.

A very respectable black level response is another attribute. In fact, only the much more expensive Philips 32PFL9613 delivers less greyness over dark scenes than the 32DR1BJ.

We must also stress that JVC's DynaPix system does wonders with sharpening up SD pictures. It's just a pity that the striking sharpness breaks down a bit when footage starts to move, thanks to the appearance of classic – if gentle – LCD motion blur.

The picture can also judder rather uncomfortably during camera pans, especially when watching 24p Blu-ray feeds.

And still on a minus note, we must report that the 32DR1BJ's sound isn't very special; while the set has the raw power to go louder than many of its rivals, this volume sounds harsh in action scenes.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter http://twitter.com/techradarreview