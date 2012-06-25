Google helps track and manage remote workers

Google has launched Maps Coordinate in the US, a paid-for mobile app designed to help companies track and manage workers on the move.

The location service will allow a business to track and locate workers in the field but has an additional layer of functionality that allows a business to schedule work and set tasks for remote workers to follow.

Speaking on the Google Enterprise Blog Daniel Chu, Senior Product Manager at Google explained the reasoning behind the new service. "As the number of mobile employees continues to grow, so does the need for a location sharing solution that works in real-time." Adding "Any business can sign up for Google Maps Coordinate. Google Maps Coordinate is built to work seamlessly with the entire Google Enterprise Maps and Earth experience, and it comes with an API that can integrate with any of your existing systems."

Google Maps Coordinate on Android

The application consists of a web management system and a free Android phone and tablet application (Android 2.3 or higher). Using the Android app the remote mobile worker can share their location in real-time and record data about the job they're on while in the field.

The Managers web app allows the business to create teams of workers, manage and create jobs for the mobile workforce, identify the closest employee to a job, and view past jobs and locations.

Google Maps Coordinate management console archive of locations and jobs

Maps Coordinate is being offered to businesses at an introductory price of $15 (£9.65) per user per month until September 1. Unfortunately there's no support for iOS or Windows as yet, until then iPhone and iPad users will have to use the web app version. For more details see the Google Maps Coordinate site.