The pandemic’s impact on the cybersecurity industry

Data center partners are chosen based on their jurisdiction, whether they have the hardware and connectivity that we require, and their historical privacy performance, among other things. Data center partners in jurisdictions that have laws on the books which are anti-privacy or require logging are not considered even if they have the capabilities we need.

One factor that we look at in particular is the data center partner’s past actions and their respect for the rule of law. If a data center provider has been revealed to cooperate with authorities in a way that could compromise our no logging commitment, we drop them - this happened to our data center partnership with LeaseWeb in Germany, for instance.

Private Internet Access is always evaluating new data center partners to be used in new exit gateway locations. The ten new server locations established recently as part of our VPN network expansion plan were just the beginning - and PIA is planning to expand its network further in both the short term and the long term.