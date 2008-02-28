LG to launch 10,000:1 computer monitor

It seems that some bright spark at LG realised that very few tech journalists were likely to bite at a story announcing the company’s latest addition to its computer monitor range – even if the model in question does boast a 10,000:1 contrast ratio.

So, rather than bamboozle us with facts and figures about how many HDMI sockets the new monitor sports, or what the standby power consumption is, LG instead opted to “celebrate” the launch by commissioning a questionnaire as to everyone’s favourite ‘dark movie.’

Film noir faves

Okay. Let’s run through this quickly, as there’s no way to reclaim the following minute of your life back afterwards. Hitchcock’s Psycho is everyone’s favourite ‘film noir’, followed by Alien and Blade Runner. Bizarrely, The Empire Strikes Back takes fourth spot, prompting the question ‘who exactly did LG ask?’

As to everyone’s favourite ‘dark’ director, Hitchcock comes top again, followed by Tim Burton and Ridley Scott. There are also honourable mentions for David Lynch and Terry Gilliam.

Antony Hopkins is everyone’s favourite actor when it comes to playing ‘dark’ roles, no doubt a nod towards his portrayal of Hannibal Lector in Silence of the Lambs. Angelina Jolie is everyone’s favourite ‘dark’ actress, thanks to Girl Interrupted.

Oh, and the monitor? LG reckon its Digital Fine Contrast ratio monitor makes it an ideal candidate for a backup movie screen, especially if you happen to like film noir and ‘dark’ movies about the ‘dark arts’. Okay, let’s call it quits – this is beginning to feel like Groundhog Day.