Gmail 'Undo Send' now lets everyone take back those regrettable emails

After six years in the lab, Google is finally ready to let us all have an email redo.

The company's Undo Send feature is now an official setting in Gmail. The feature lets users halt a message they have second thoughts about immediately after sending, preventing it from landing in someone else's Inbox.

Undo Send was previously available in Gmail Labs as well as the company's Inbox by Gmail app. It now graduates to Gmail, where it's off by default if you're not a Gmail Labs version user.

Just head to the General tab in Gmail settings to enable Undo Send, and breath a little easier knowing you can cancel that profanity-laden 2 a.m. email to your boss, should you ever be tempted to send one.