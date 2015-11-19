10 long-lost Microsoft Office features which are sorely missed

Over the years, a range of Office features have come and gone as Microsoft has improved its technologies, changed emphasis or dropped features that only a small number of people were using. Some of those are infamous, like 'Clippy' – the much-mocked assistant. Often, the missing features marked a change of direction – or a lawsuit that Microsoft lost, which is why Office documents can no longer use an XML schema you've designed to organise information.

Other changes cleaned up out of date compatibility options, like file formats for long-dead competitors, or were aimed at simplifying the applications and freeing up coders to work on new features. Along the way we lost some tiny timesavers, like the File, Save All command that saved all your open Word or Excel files at once.

For the anniversary of the very first version of Office – the suite was released 25 years ago today – here's a rundown of some of the most significant features that went away, plus a few we just miss.