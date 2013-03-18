First accounts payable process on Microsoft Azure

Document process automation company ReadSoft says it has developed the first accounts payable system to run on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform and integrated within Microsoft Dynamics business software.

It is within the ReadSoft Online service, the first iteration of which covered invoices only and was released in February.

Per Åkerberg, CEO of ReadSoft, said the solution designed with the Microsoft Dynamics end-user in mind, and that it makes it possible to run automated accounts payable processes through a secure, Microsoft-focused cloud platform.

A spokesman for the company told TRPro that it plans to extend the range of functions available on ReadSoft Online to take in those, such as document processing, archiving and HR tools, that are currently available through its on-premises systems.

ReadSoft is a member of Microsoft's ISV programme.