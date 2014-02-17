Basis Science reportedly looking at Google, Apple for potential acquisition

Health tech firm Basis Science is reportedly touting itself to suitors as a potential acquisition.

According to TechCrunch the company has been broaching the topic of a sale to a number of parties over the last few weeks.

TechCrunch cites two separate sources as having confirmed that Basis is on the market and says that both Google and Apple have been approached, as well as possibly Samsung and Microsoft.

Of course, Apple may already have a health-focused wearable device in the works in the form of the iWatch, which could theoretically benefit from Basis Science's expertise - if it exists.

The sale of Basis would be an alternative to a C round of funding and the price being mooted is thought to be below US$100 million.

Basis has already raised over $30 million previously from investors and whilst further fundraising would be a possibility, its purchase by a major player would potentially give it more financial and brand clout in the long-term.

One of the best

The Basis Health Tracker Watch is regarded as one of the best on the market and the company itself calls it, "The world's most advanced health tracker."

The device uses four types of sensor to track steps taken, calories burned and sleep quality, as well as physiological metrics like heart rate.

The company could be a shrewd purchase for a major player looking to develop its wearable tech products down the line.

As TechCrunch points out, Microsoft could feel it has some ground to make up in the wearables market. Basis is currently privately-held and is funded by DCM, Mayfield Fund and Norwest Venture Partners.