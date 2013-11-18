Best business apps for Android tablets

There are now so many apps available for Andoid tablets - here are the best for business

Android tablets' flexibility is leading them to be chosen for business use by a significant number of firms.

The operating system's open nature means there is a deluge of apps to choose from. But which are the best for business users?

Box (free)

As far as cloud storage goes, Box is one of the best for business. It allows you to access and edit files as well as staying connected with your staff when they're out on the field. It's simple to share files on the move, with the ability to comment on documents as they are uploaded. The tool also has collaboration features, making it ideal for firms that use contractors and remote workers. The service is totally secure: content is protected with file-level encryption, passcode and auto logout when the app is closed. Box offers 10GB of storage free to start you off.

Skype for Android (free)

You can voice or video call on Skype for free, making substantial savings on overseas business calls. Skype is also a quick way of communicating with employees using instant messaging. Meanwhile, the tool allows you to share files and pictures easily, rather worrying about the size limits of email.

Kingsoft Office (free)

Office client and free business app Kingsoft for Android can work with nearly any format, letting you create, view, edit and save all Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint documents. Kingsoft can save documents as a PDF or print them, with features such as an email application which allows users to send documents as attachments. The app, which has an easy-to-use interface, also lets you access many cloud storage based services.

Dashlane (free)

Free app Dashlane uses two-factor authentication, helping to mitigate security risks by operating as a password manager and secure digital wallet. It's easy to use, keeping track of passwords, and protecting them with AES-256 encryption and local storage. The digital wallet can also protect personal information such as company credit cards, emails, customer addresses and passports.

TouchDown HD (free for one month trial)

TouchDown connects to your Microsoft Exchange server, offering a single interface to access your email, calendar, contacts, and tasks. It is free for a 30 day trial, but it will cost you about £13 after that. It's secure too; TouchDown integrates with most popular Mobile Device Management solutions, enabling your tablet to fit nicely with the business' IT security policies.

Splashtop Remote Desktop HD (£6.24)

This app makes it easy for remote workers to see and control their office PC remotely. It streams your PC screen to your Android tablet with high-res video and audio, allowing you to interact with your all applications, games, multimedia content, and files over Wi-Fi and the mobile networks. It is easy to set up; simply install the free Splashtop Streamer on your computer. You can also sign in to your Gmail account on the app and use the Streamer to find your computers remotely.