4G promises mobile shopping boost

More than a third of consumers reckon they are likely to buy more items by phone when they begin using 4G technology, according to a new survey.

The eCustomerServiceIndex (eCSI) survey of 2,000 people, carried out in April by eDigitalResearch and IMRG, the online retail industry association, found that 39% of smartphone owners already use them for shopping, and that 34% are 'likely' or 'very likely' to do more – even though just 14% of devices have a 4G capability.

This is being encouraged by early experiences with 4G, the new generation of wireless standards being phased in across the UK. Of the respondents who had it on their phones, 43% said it was 'considerably faster' in browsing the internet, and 39% said it was 'faster'.

Derek Eccleston, Commercial Director at eDigitalResearch, said: "The introduction of 4G technology looks set to have a considerable impact on retail markets. With faster internet speeds and a better all-round browsing experience, more and more shoppers are likely to turn to their 4G enabled device to help them through their multichannel purchase journey."