Oracle buys network technology firm Tekelec

Oracle has moved to increase its presence in the communications market with an agreement to buy Tekelec, a provider of network signalling, policy control and subscriber data management solutions.

The acquisition gives Oracle access to technology that helps service providers deliver personalised communications services, complementing Oracle Communications' operational support systems, service delivery platforms and business support systems.

Bhaskar Gorti, Orcal Communications' Senior Vice President and General Manager, said that intelligent network and service control technologies are now needed to bring together devices, applications and IP networks.

"The combination of Oracle and Tekelec will provide service providers with the most complete solution to manage their businesses across customer engagement, business and network operations, service delivery and end user applications," he said.

Oracle is further pressing its credentials with communications service providers (CSPs) that want to expand voice, video and data services with a new carrier grade development platform.

Named Oracle Communications Converged Application Server 5.1, it has integrated support for Java, web services and IP Multimedia Subsystem standards.

The company says it can reduce implementation costs with a converged load balancer, which it says removes the need for any third party technology. It also has pre-built components to create services, support for virtualisation and a function to integrate multiple services.

Bhaskar Gorti said: "As CSPs evolves to all-IP and converged networks, they must monetise those investments by deploying differentiated, value added services to their customers. The latest release of Oracle Communications Converged Application Server offers an open development ecosystem to support innovative application development."