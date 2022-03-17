Mobile Industry Awards 2022 - Entries open now!

Audio player loading…

Celebrating our 20th year in 2022, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellencein the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

We are delighted to say that the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 will take place on 22nd September 2022 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London.

It's the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration, and you can be in with a chance of joining our elite band of winners as entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 are now open.

Here are this year's awards in full

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES

Person of the Year (Power 50 Winner)

Shop Idol - Retail (NEW FOR 2022)

Shop Idol - Contact centre (NEW FOR 2022)

COMPANY CATEGORIES

Start-up of the Year

Innovation of the Year

Campaign of the Year

CSR Initiative of the Year (NEW FOR 2022)

Sustainability Initiative of the Year (NEW FOR 2022)

Best Place to Work

CHANNEL & SERVICE

Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider

Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider

Partner of the Year

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service

RETAIL CATEGORIES

Retailer of the Year (NEW FOR 2022)

Best Repair Service

Best Recycling Service

NETWORK CATEGORIES

Best MVNO Partner

Best MVNO

Best Network for Business

5G Innovation Service of the Year

5G Innovation Product of the Year (NEW FOR 2022)

Network of the Year

PHONES & ACCESSORIES CATEGORIES

Manufacturer Field Marketing Team of the Year

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

Smartphone Manufacturer Of The Year

Phone of the Year

MIA 2022 entry process

Entering the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 will be the easiest decision you make this year - our entry portal is user-friendly and our team are here to help you every step of the way, and what’s more it’s free to enter.

START YOUR ENTRY HERE!

All entries must be submitted by no later than 6pm on 7th June 2022.

Tables will be available on a first come first served basis, so we invite you to go online and select your table packages - we can either take card payment or organise an invoice to send to you.