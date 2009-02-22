Trending

Teeny tiny PC makes netbooks look bloated

By Tablets  

Korean mbook arrives, but what's the point?

Tiny PC
There are already tiny PCs out there, but the mbook is even smaller

It's been quite a while since netbooks arrived to become the market force we know and love, so perhaps it's time for a new category in the shape of even smaller PCs?

The latest such shrunken netbook comes from South Korean firm UMID and is a 4.8-inch machine that runs either Linux or Windows XP.

Usual suspects

That tiny screen is around the same size as many popular electronic dictionaries, so it's a bit of a mystery why anyone would need a full OS on the so-called mbook anyway.

At 600,000 won (£277), the mbook isn't all that cheap, although it does have all the usual netbook components – 1.1GHz Intel Atom CPU, 1GB of RAM, 32GB SSD and a six-hour battery.

There's no word on the weight yet, although the inclusion of WiBro, HSDPA, WiMAX, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 2.0 are all most welcome. Out soon in Korea only.

See more Tablets news