Virgin Media offering up branded netbook

Virgin Media will be offering a branded-up netbook for no added cost to those who sign up to certain packages from the company.

The fairly nifty looking 'Freedom' netbook will be given to those who sign up for two year contracts on both fixed line and mobile broadband products.

Virgin Media's Freedom netbook has an Intel Atom N270 processor, a 10.2-inch screen and comes with Windows XP and Microsoft Works.

Virgin Red or Black

The netbook boasts a gig of RAM, wireless LAN, card reader, (fairly bog standard) 2.5 hour battery life and will be available in 'Virgin Red' or Black.

The Virgin Media Freedom netbook will be available through all retail channels, and just in case you want to know more, not only can you look forward to our hands on review, coming soon, we've stuck the specs (and a couple more pics) below: