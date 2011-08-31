Sony adds 15.5" notebook to Vaio S Series

Sony has added a new 15.5-inch laptop to its Vaio S Series line up, part of its batch of IFA 2011 goodies.

It joins the 13.3-inch S Series notebook with many of the same specifications, but promises "more room to work and play" in its 24.5mm thin body.

You can check out video of all the best Sony products on show at IFA below:

Its 'full flat' design with a concealed hinge weighs in at around 2kg – thanks to a lightweight look built from magnesium and aluminium.

Full HD

That 15.5-inch display is a Full HD affair, with an optional 'glasses-free 3D' panel so you can watch 3D Blu-rays simply by popping it over the screen without any need for cumbersome specs.

Sony reckons you'll get 6.5 hours of computing time from the notebook, even with the backlit keyboard in full effect; the ambient light sensor will also dim brightness when the outside lighting is low, which helps conserve power.

The Vaio S Series also comes with an HD webcam with Sony's Exmor technology for super-sharp video calls, while some models will come with an SSD for Quick Booting Windows 7, and others come with 3G connections too.

Processor wise, it's a second-gen Intel Core processor, with 6GB of DDR3 memory and a 750GB hard drive.

The new Vaio S Series laptop will be hitting Europe from October 2011, with official UK pricing to be confirmed.