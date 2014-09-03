LinkedIn creates three privacy features to protect user accounts

Between the mass celebrity photo leak and “massive” breach at The Home Depot, this week has been good for hackers and bad for everyone else. Fortunately, LinkedIn has said it will introduce three tools designed to give users more control over the data associated with their accounts.

Ever wondered if someone halfway around the world is accessing your device? Now, users will be able to see every device on which they are logged into LinkedIn to determine whether or not someone has accessed their account without permission.

By going into settings and clicking on “See where you are logged in” users will be able to see each device on which they are accessing the social network. Additionally, users can log out of any session remotely from within this tab.

Data export and password change transparency

LinkedIn has also created a feature that allows users to export all of their LinkedIn data including updates, activity, IP records, and searches. Users can access this information within the settings tab under “Download your data.” This tools allows you to monitor everything you’ve done (or not done) on LinkedIn to determine if someone else has posted or searched using your account.

Finally, LinkedIn has added additional information to automated password change emails. Now, when you change your password (or if a hacker changes your password for you), LinkedIn will send you an email that includes the date, time, device, browser, operating system, IP address, and approximate physical location associated with the password change.

LinkedIn is rolling out the tools globally. The social network is urging users to check their settings to see if the features are live.