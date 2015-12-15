Police arrest suspect in connection with VTech hack

This likely won't be the last arrest pertaining to this hacking incident

A man has been arrested in connection with the recent VTech hack, which witnessed a massive theft of data relating to some 6.4 million children (VTech is a Hong Kong-based toy making company).

The man in question is 21-years-old, and was arrested in Bracknell under suspicion of offences violating the Computer Misuse Act, according to a statement from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

SEROCU also said that as well as the arrest being made, a number of electronic devices were also seized for further investigation by the Cyber Crime eForensics Unit.

Apparently the Cyber Crime Unit worked closely with a number of other unspecified partner agencies to bring about this arrest. Of course, as the head of the unit, Craig Jones, noted, there's still a lot of work to be done and this operation is still in its early stages.

Jones stated: "Cyber criminality is affecting more and more business around the world and we continue to work with our partners to thoroughly investigate, often very complex cases.

"We are still at the early stages of the investigation and there is still much work to be done. We will continue to work closely with our partners to identify those who commit offences and hold them to account."

He added that the unit was using the "latest technology" to pursue cybercriminals and bring them to justice.

The ICO is currently investigating the VTech data breach, and US authorities are questioning the company, too.

Via: Reuters