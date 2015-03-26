Amazon finally jumps on the unlimited cloud storage bandwagon

All the major cloud services offer an unlimited storage option - now, at last, including Amazon Cloud Drive.

The bookseller announced today that Cloud Drive customers can pay a yearly fee for either unlimited everything storage ($60, about £40, AU$75) or unlimited photos-only storage ($12, about £8, AU$15).

Microsoft Office 365 heads for the cloud

Amazon Prime users and Fire device owners already have unlimited photo storage, and like that existing plan the new one offers subscribers 5GB for storing other types of files.

And whichever you choose also include a three-month free trial for new users.

The competition

Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive and Dropbox offer similar deals, although theirs are markedly more expensive and mostly business-focused. Microsoft's is even tied to an Office 365 subscription.

But Amazon made it clear in today's announcement that unlimited Amazon Cloud Drive storage is not just for enterprise users.

"Most people have a lifetime of birthdays, vacations, holidays, and everyday moments stored across numerous devices. And, they don't know how many gigabytes of storage they need to back all of them up," Amazon Cloud Drive Director Josh Petersen said in the press release. Now they have a solution, Petersen purports.

Both new Cloud Drive plans are available beginning today.